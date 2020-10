Amazon is offering this Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse for only $10.99 with free shipping on $25+ orders or for Prime members.



Details:

Amazon's Choice



Ambidextrous design to provide comfort and control for either hand



Snap-in Nano transceiver stows conveniently in the bottom of the mouse



One AA battery provides up to 8 months of battery life for extended use



On-off button helps conserve battery life



Received 4+ stars from over 4,180 reviews!