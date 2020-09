Walmart is offering this Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" 2.5GHz 4GB 500GB Laptop (refurbished) for the super low price of only $299.97, retailed for over was $999.99. plus, get free shipping!



Feature :

Intel Core i5-3210M DualCore 2.5GHz processor



4 GB SDRAM



500 GB SATA hard drive



SuperDrive DVD?RW



Intel HD 4000 graphics



Integrated audio with built-in stereo speakers



microphone



10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet



450 Mbps wireless LAN



Bluetooth 4.0



720p FaceTime HD camera

Compare this price to $339.99 at Amazon.