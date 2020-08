B&H Photo Video is offering this 1TB Samsung 860 QVO SATA III 2.5" Internal SSD for only $89.99 (price reflects in cart) with free shipping.



Details:

1TB Storage Capacity



2.5" / 7mm Form Factor



SATA III 6 Gb/s Interface



Up to 550 MB/s Sequential Read Speed



Received 4+ stars from over 105 reviews!