I Can Read Book Club is offering 2 books for free when you join the book club! Just pay $1 shipping.



Plus, score an additional 2 books for just $4.99 -- making your total of four books only $1.25 each!



Details:

The perfect way to help develop your child's reading skills



Get convenient monthly auto-delivery of 5 paperbacks



No obligation to purchase additional books

Note: you may cancel at any time.