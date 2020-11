In honor of movies awards season, AMC is bringing back their Best Picture Showcase where you can see the nominees for Best Picture on the big screen before the awards show airs. Plus, Stubs A-List & Premiere members [free to join] receive $10 in AMC Bonus Bucks during the 24-hour marathon or $5 for each day of the event.



Note: Offer available in the box office only.



Best Picture Showcase Movies:

Joker



Little Women



Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



1917



Joker



Parasite



Jojo Rabbit



Get Tickets Now