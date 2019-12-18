AMC
$20.99
Dec 18, 2019
Expires : 12/31/20
21 Likes 0 Comments
14See Deal
About this Deal
|
Back for the new year! AMC is offering Stubs members the 2020 Refillable Popcorn Bucket for only $20.99. Refill this bucket for just $4.99 on each visit for throughout 2020. Plus, members can get a second bucket refill for free on same-day visits.
Not a AMC Stubs member? Join for free here. Otherwise, non-members can get this bucket for $24.99.
Find your nearest location here.
🏷 Deal Tagsmovies entertainment snacks movie theater popcorn Movie Tickets AMC Meals
What's the matter?