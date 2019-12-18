Back for the new year! AMC is offering Stubs members the 2020 Refillable Popcorn Bucket for only $20.99. Refill this bucket for just $4.99 on each visit for throughout 2020. Plus, members can get a second bucket refill for free on same-day visits.



Not a AMC Stubs member? Join for free here. Otherwise, non-members can get this bucket for $24.99.



Find your nearest location here.