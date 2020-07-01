This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
AMC
$5.00
Jan 07, 2020
Expires : 01/12/20
15 Likes 0 Comments
13See Deal
About this Deal
|
AMC is offering teens Coke & Popcorn for only $5.00! Simply head here and put in your date of birth to get your coupon.
Find your nearest AMC here.
Note: this offer is valid for teens only. Must show student ID to get this deal.
🏷 Deal Tagsfood movies entertainment Coke snacks movie theater popcorn AMC
What's the matter?