With millions of kids stuck at home, Amazon is offering over 40 children's shows for free through Prime Video (no membership required)!



Normally, there are two ways you could access Prime Video. First, you could just subscribe to Prime Video for $8.99 per month. Or, second, Prime Video is free with a Prime account, which runs $119 per year. So, with this deal, you're saving a potential of $119!



This content, which was previously only available to Prime members, includes Amazon originals and more, such as:

Arthur



Just Add Magic



Pete the Cat



If You Give a Mouse a Cookie



Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood



Lost in Oz



Bug Diaries



And More!

To get started, simply head over here.



See more info in this Variety article.