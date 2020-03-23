Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Prime Video Kids Shows (Prime Not Required)
Free $8.99/mo
Mar 23, 2020
With millions of kids stuck at home, Amazon is offering over 40 children's shows for free through Prime Video (no membership required)!

Normally, there are two ways you could access Prime Video. First, you could just subscribe to Prime Video for $8.99 per month. Or, second, Prime Video is free with a Prime account, which runs $119 per year. So, with this deal, you're saving a potential of $119!

This content, which was previously only available to Prime members, includes Amazon originals and more, such as:
  • Arthur
  • Just Add Magic
  • Pete the Cat
  • If You Give a Mouse a Cookie
  • Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood
  • Lost in Oz
  • Bug Diaries
  • And More!

To get started, simply head over here.

See more info in this Variety article.

Kids amazon freebies movies Free toddler Amazon Prime Prime Video
