Free Atom Movie Ticket for Amazon Alexa Users
Free
Mar 16, 2020
Expires : 03/29/20
Right now, Atom is offering a free movie ticket when you purchase a ticket via the Atom Skill for Alexa! Just follow the steps below.

Offer Details:
  • Download the Atom skill for Alexa here
  • Say “Alexa, ask Atom for tickets to….”
  • This offer is only valid for purchases made with the Atom skill for Alexa, not for purchases made via the Atom app or website
  • Limit to one time use per customer

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 16, 2020
Now available
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 04, 2020
Starts (3/16-29)
arrow