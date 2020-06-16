Samsung is offering a $7 FandangoNow Rental Code for free when you do the following steps!



How to Get this Deal:

Click here

Scroll down to the 'Entertainment' section

Click the carousel over to locate the FandangoNow offer

Click "View Details"

Sign-in or create a Samsung account

You'll receive a unique promo code for free via email

Enjoy your $7 FandangoNow rental promo code!