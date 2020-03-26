Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Sling Coupons »

Get Sling TV for $5?!

$5.00 $30.00
Expires: 02/11/20
Sling Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

In honor of Happy National Cut the Cord Day, Sling TV is offering your first month of Sling Orange or Blue for only $5.00! Or you can get both Orange and Blue for only $20.00.

Also, score an Amazon Fire TV Stick for free (reg $39.99) when you subscribe and prepay two months of Sling TV.

Note: valid for new subscribers only.

Sling TV Details:
  • No useless channels
  • No long-term contracts
  • No hidden fees
  • Easy online cancellation

Related to this item:

movies shows tv entertainment Streaming Live TV sling
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (2)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
Mar 26, 2020
Updated
Reply
Related Deals
AMC
AMC
AMC Re-Opening Today + 15¢ Movie Tickets
NEWS
eBay
eBay
24k Gold Plated 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 With White Sport Band
$1,302.4
FandangoNOW
FandangoNOW
FREE 80s or 90s Movie Digital Download with General Mills Purchase At Target
free
Cashback Available
Walmart
Walmart
Transitional Black Bookcase
$184.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
RiverRidge Kids 3-Cubby, 2-Veggie Bin Floor Cabinet - Gray
$101.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Asymmetrical Cube 10-Shelf Bookcase Black Oak
$149.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
ClosetMaid 3-2-1 Cube Organizer, Espresso
$55.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Large Retractable Keyboard Tray
$175.00 $192.49
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Furinno Basic 6 Cube Storage Organizer Bookcase Storage with Bins, Multiple Colors
$48.06
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Walker Edison Tall Fireplace TV Stand for TVs Up to 64" - Espresso
$329.00 $399.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Queer Eye Farnsworth Mid-Century Fireplace TV Stand for TVs Up to 65", Walnut
$335.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Noble House Caruso Mid-Century Modern Fabric Dining Chairs, Set of 2, Oak, Light Beige
$138.86 $154.29
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Wood TV Stand Media Game Console Storage Cabinet Entertainment Center for TV's 50"
$62.95 $99.95
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
University Games OLD MAID
$2.97
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
University Games 1407 Old Maid Card Game, Jumbo Size
$2.97 $5.99
Amazon
Amazon
Multi-function Stylish Snacks Storage Box Double Layer Container Household Plate Dish Organizer - Perfect For Snacks, Fruit, or Pistachio/Sunflower Seeds Storage Box - Bonus Phone Slot (White)
$7.99
Walmart
Walmart
Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset for Xbox One and Xbox Series X
$39.95
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
30%OFF ARTDOT 4 Pack 5D Diamond Painting Kits for Adults
$12.59 $17.99
Target
Target
2ct Ballpoint Pens Acroball RT Black - Pilot
$2.99
eBay
eBay
Charm Car Women Bag Tassel Crystal Cute Key Ring Flower Key Chain Keychain
$4.33
eBay
eBay
Cute Kawaii Cartoon Panda Keychain Keyring Pendant Silicone Key Ring Chain Gift
$0.99