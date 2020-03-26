This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Get Sling TV for $5?!
$5.00
$30.00
Expires: 02/11/20
About this Deal
|In honor of Happy National Cut the Cord Day, Sling TV is offering your first month of Sling Orange or Blue for only $5.00! Or you can get both Orange and Blue for only $20.00.
Also, score an Amazon Fire TV Stick for free (reg $39.99) when you subscribe and prepay two months of Sling TV.
Note: valid for new subscribers only.
Sling TV Details:
What's the matter?