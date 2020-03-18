Netflix
Netflix is offering a new way to watch your favorite movies and TV Shows with Netflix Party! The service allows you to stream and watch with your family and friends from a distance with synchronized video playback and group chat.
More than 500,000 people are using this service to stay connected during the quarantine with long-distance movie nights and TV watch parties.
How it Works:
