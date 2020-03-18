Netflix is offering a new way to watch your favorite movies and TV Shows with Netflix Party! The service allows you to stream and watch with your family and friends from a distance with synchronized video playback and group chat.



More than 500,000 people are using this service to stay connected during the quarantine with long-distance movie nights and TV watch parties.



How it Works:

Click the "Install Netflix Party" button on this page

Once you are redirected to the Chrome Web Store, click "Add to Chrome" to finish installing Netflix Party

Open a Video in Netflix and start playing

To create your party, click on the red "NP" icon located next to the address bar Then click "Start Party" to get the party started, and share the party URL to invite friends

To join a party click on the party URL, which will redirect to Netflix's website Then click on the "NP" button next to the address bar, and you should automatically join the party