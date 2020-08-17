Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Right now, Amazon is offering 6-Months of Amazon Prime for free to all college students! All you need is a valid .edu email address. Head to the Prime Student Page and select your college, year and major -- it's that simple! Plus, after your trial, Prime Student is just $6.49/month, which beats the normal price of $12.99/month for everyone else.

Also, checkout their great Off to College Deals!

Notable Amazon Prime Perks:
  • Fast, free 2-day delivery on over 100 million items
  • Prime Originals, exclusively on Prime Video
  • Prime members read free
  • Stream or download hit movies and TV exclusives
Note: You may cancel your trial anytime.

