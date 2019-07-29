Regal Unlimited Movies Starts From $18

$18.00+
Regal Cinemas Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Regal has their Regal Unlimited Program from only $18 per month! You can enroll via the app [iOS or Android] and choose from three different plans, which include Unlimited ($18 per month), Unlimited Plus ($21 per month) and Unlimited All Access ($23.50 per month). When you join, you can watch as many standard format movies as you want with no blackout dates or limits. Find out about more perks and how to join below.

Program Perks:
  • 10% off all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases
  • Free large popcorn and soft drink on your birthday
  • No limits or blackout dates
  • Earn Regal Crown Club credits with every dollar spent using your Regal Unlimited subscription

How To Join:
  • Download the free Regal App [iOS or Android]
  • Click on any Regal Unlimited banner
  • Choose the plan that's right for you, based on your preferred Regal theatre

movies entertainment movie theater Films Regal Regal cinemas movie subscription
Comments (12)

DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
3 days ago
This deal has actually been around since 7/25/19, so it's the original. However since you created your deal before this one was updated, go ahead and make a small edit here, and then we'll approve you for credit :)
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
3 days ago
Ok thank you
Reply
joeserr1203
joeserr1203 (L1)
3 days ago
This one is a nice deal.
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
4 days ago
Still Live
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 29, 2019
Live Now
Reply
psychicNV
psychicNV (L1)
Jul 27, 2019
I prefer the Cinemark Movie Club. This includes luxury recliners. I pay $8.99 per month which includes one basic ticket & 20% off concessions. I only pay $7.75 for the first showing on the second ticket. If your a member the $3 online booking fee is waived. Also have refillable tubs which save a lot too. A large popcorn & large drink only costs $7.00 with the 20% discount. I would say overall this is a better deal :)
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jul 27, 2019
Never been to a Cinemark before, but sounds nice :) will have to check it out. Thanks for the info!
Reply
Mammoth
Mammoth (L3)
Jul 26, 2019
FYI, A surcharge of $1.50-$3 per ticket applies at theatres not included in your plan. Surcharges apply for ScreenX, 4DX, IMAX, RPX, 3D & ViP as well as premium seating other than recliners.
Reply
Mammoth
Mammoth (L3)
Jul 26, 2019
It's about time! Hope this offer will help Regal to regain their market share & expand. Good luck
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 26, 2019
Waiting For This...
Reply
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Jul 26, 2019
Interesting movie plans! Offers seem pretty good.
Reply

