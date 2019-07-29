Regal Unlimited Movies Starts From $18
|Regal has their Regal Unlimited Program from only $18 per month! You can enroll via the app [iOS or Android] and choose from three different plans, which include Unlimited ($18 per month), Unlimited Plus ($21 per month) and Unlimited All Access ($23.50 per month). When you join, you can watch as many standard format movies as you want with no blackout dates or limits. Find out about more perks and how to join below.
Program Perks:
How To Join:
