Regal has their Regal Unlimited Program from only $18 per month! You can enroll via the app [iOS or Android] and choose from three different plans, which include Unlimited ($18 per month), Unlimited Plus ($21 per month) and Unlimited All Access ($23.50 per month). When you join, you can watch as many standard format movies as you want with no blackout dates or limits. Find out about more perks and how to join below.



Program Perks:

10% off all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases



Free large popcorn and soft drink on your birthday



No limits or blackout dates



Earn Regal Crown Club credits with every dollar spent using your Regal Unlimited subscription

How To Join:

Download the free Regal App [iOS or Android]



Click on any Regal Unlimited banner



Choose the plan that's right for you, based on your preferred Regal theatre