Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console (Ships Free)
FREE SHIPPING
$299.99 $399.99
Dec 24, 2019
Expires : 03/08/20
Kohl's is offering this Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Gaming Console for just $299.99, plus don't forget to redeem your Kohl's Cash that you've earned between 12/10-12/24. Best of all? Shipping is free!

Includes:
  • PlayStation 4 Pro console
  • DualShock 4 wireless controller
  • HDMI
  • Power
  • USB

dealosaurous
dealosaurous (L4)
Dec 24, 2019
Not a bad price, considering the $60 Kohl's Cash you get with it
