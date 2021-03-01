Amazon is offering Tabletop Foosball Table for just $17.76. Get free shipping on orders of $25 or with Amazon Prime.



Product Details:

REAL LIFE ACTION- Easily enjoy real life foosball action from any room in your house. The tabletop version of this exciting game makes it easy to perfect your shooting skills, goalie blocks, 360 degree spins, and more!

TAKE WITH YOU ANYWHERE- This portable miniature table football set is the ideal space saving size and is perfect for places or homes where there is no room for a full-sized foosball table, like the kid’s playroom or the family room floor.

FUN FOR ALL- This tabletop foosball game is great for all ages. Small enough for children to maneuver easily, yet sturdy enough for adults to enjoy as well. Everyone can appreciate this toy on family game night.

COMPLETE GAME SET- This compact size set comes packed with everything you need to play. It features two soccer balls, score keeper, and easy ball return. You can play one-on-one, or play on 2-person teams!

PRODUCT DETAILS- Dimensions: 12.125”(L) x 20” (W) x 3.875” (H). Comes with 2 soccer balls. Some assembly required- includes Allen wrench. Game features 4 rows of 3 players (2 rows for each team).



