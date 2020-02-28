Planning a trip to Walt Disney World before September 30, 2020? If so, then take advantage of this great offer. Get a 4-day, 4-park ticket as low as $89 per day! Experience the magic of all 4 parks for less than the normal ticket price of $109 each.



Even better, add one admission to Disney's Typhoon Lagoon or Blizzard Beach water park and one admission to the NBA Experience at Disney Springs for only $40 more!



Note: prices may vary base on your day of visit.



Your 4-Day, 4-Park Ticket Includes these Parks:

Magic Kingdom



Epcot



Disney's Hollywood Studios



Disney’s Animal Kingdom