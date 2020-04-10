Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
BCP 10-Tier Shoe Storage Rack w/ Cover + Ships Free

$25.99 $59.99
+ Free* Shipping
coupon 10RACK

Best Choice Products is offering their 10-Tier Shoe Storage Rack w/ Cover for only $25.99 with free shipping!

Details:
Allows for storage of boots, tennis shoes, heels, and more
Built to store up to 50 pair of shoes
Lightweight and durable
Dimensions: 34.6"(L) x 11.75"(W) x 62.5"(H)
Weight Capacity: 8.8 lbs. per shelf
Received 4+ stars from over 30 reviews

Comments (2)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
Apr 10, 2020
Price drop w/ code
Reply
arulratnam05
arulratnam05 (L1)
Mar 19, 2020
Price update
Reply
