coupon 10RACK



Best Choice Products is offering their 10-Tier Shoe Storage Rack w/ Cover for only $25.99 with free shipping!



Details:

Allows for storage of boots, tennis shoes, heels, and more

Built to store up to 50 pair of shoes

Lightweight and durable

Dimensions: 34.6"(L) x 11.75"(W) x 62.5"(H)

Weight Capacity: 8.8 lbs. per shelf

Received 4+ stars from over 30 reviews