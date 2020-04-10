BCP 10-Tier Shoe Storage Rack w/ Cover + Ships Free
$25.99
$59.99
+ Free* Shipping
About this Deal
|coupon 10RACK
Best Choice Products is offering their 10-Tier Shoe Storage Rack w/ Cover for only $25.99 with free shipping!
Details:
Allows for storage of boots, tennis shoes, heels, and more
Built to store up to 50 pair of shoes
Lightweight and durable
Dimensions: 34.6"(L) x 11.75"(W) x 62.5"(H)
Weight Capacity: 8.8 lbs. per shelf
Received 4+ stars from over 30 reviews
Related to this item:home decor Free Shipping home Home Improvement furniture Storage & Organization storage containers Home Furniture
What's the matter?