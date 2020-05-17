This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Up to 90% Off Clearance + Extra 30% Off + F/S
Sale
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/17/20
About this Deal
|For a limited time, Kohl's is offering up to 90% off clearance plus an extra 30% off for cardholders with code GARDEN30 and free shipping with code MAYMVCFREE at cehckout!
Non-cardholders can get an extra 20% off with code MOMSDAY20 and free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Plus, everyone earns $10 Kohl's Cash with every $50 you spent.
Other Notable Offers:
Related to this item:home decor home patio kitchen fashion gifts kohls Mother's Day
What's the matter?