Up to 90% Off Clearance + Extra 30% Off + F/S

Expires: 05/17/20
About this Deal

For a limited time, Kohl's is offering up to 90% off clearance plus an extra 30% off for cardholders with code GARDEN30 and free shipping with code MAYMVCFREE at cehckout!

Non-cardholders can get an extra 20% off with code MOMSDAY20 and free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Plus, everyone earns $10 Kohl's Cash with every $50 you spent.

Other Notable Offers:

Comments (2)

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
May 06, 2020
Starts tomorrow
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Apr 20, 2020
Updated with codes
