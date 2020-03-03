Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Up to 90% Off Clearance + Extra 30% + $15 Kohl's Cash

+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 03/03/20
About this Deal

For a limited time, Kohl's is offering up to 90% off clearance, plus an extra 30% off when cardholders use code CASH30 (w/ card) and free shipping with code MARMVCFREE1 (w/ card) applied at checkout!

Plus, for Kohl's Anniversary Sale, earn $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

Non-cardholders can use code CATCH15OFF to get 15% off $100+ w/ free shipping on $75+ orders.

Notable Categories:

Comments (1)

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Feb 27, 2020
Codes are live
