Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Sitewide + Extra 15-30% Off
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
4h ago
Expires : 06/20/21
20 Likes 9 Comments
21See Deal
About this Deal
|
Now through 6/20, Kohl's is offering Up to 80% Off Sitewide plus an extra 15-30% off Cardholders Unique Code and free shipping for cardholders when you use code JUNMVCFREE at checkout!
Now through 6/13 Non-cardholders can take an extra 15% off with code SAVE15 at checkout.
Free Shipping on $75 Or opt for free in-store pickup, or Curbside Pickup.
Plus everyone receive $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.
What's the matter?