Up to 80% Off Sitewide + Extra 15-30% Off
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
4h ago
Expires : 06/20/21
About this Deal

Now through 6/20, Kohl's is offering Up to 80% Off Sitewide plus an extra 15-30% off Cardholders Unique Code and free shipping for cardholders when you use code JUNMVCFREE at checkout!

Now through 6/13 Non-cardholders can take an extra 15% off with code SAVE15 at checkout.
Free Shipping on $75 Or opt for free in-store pickup, or Curbside Pickup.
Plus everyone receive $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

Top Sale furniture flats boots kohls Bottoms satchel bags
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
1h ago
😍 😍 💕 🔥
BurnsE
BurnsE (L4)
1h ago
🔥 🔥 Nice Job Kimeeb
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
1 day ago
Also, added free shipping options for Non-cardholders and cardholders that don't qualify for free shipping
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
1 day ago
Free Shipping No Minimum is what is worth and considered valid for credit :)
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
1 day ago
Fixed incorrect code..free Shipping is JUNMVCFERE, not JULMVCFREE. Also, this might be a duplicate
https://www.dealsplus.com/Furniture_deals/p_30-off-free-shipping-for-cardholders-may-07-17
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
1 day ago
The other one is for Clearance , this one is for site-wide , both can exist.
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
1 day ago
Admin/Mods Updated (06/11) Up to 80% Off Site-Wide + Extra 30% Off + F/S
milosfeng
milosfeng (L1)
Dec 15, 2019
Great！
newguy
newguy (L5)
Dec 14, 2019
Thank you :)
