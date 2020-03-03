This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Extra 40%, 30% or 20% Off Kohl’s Mystery Coupon
Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 03/03/20
About this Deal
|Today, Kohl's sent an email with an extra 40%, 30% or 20% off mystery coupon that you can use on any purchase throughout the day in-store or online with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Note: offer is valid for one-time use only.
Other Notable Sales & Offers:
Related to this item:patio Top Sale kohls Bottoms Mystery Coupon satchel bags saving tips
What's the matter?