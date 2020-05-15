Home Depot is offering this 41" Transitional Wood Bookcase in driftwood for only $73.99 with free shipping!



Also available in black for $89.99!



Details:

All four sides of the media storage tower are finished

Available in a variety of styles to best suit your home decor

Versatile finishes will complement any home decor

Dimensions: 41" H x 18" L x 8" W