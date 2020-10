Back Again, Staples has this Kelburne Luxura Office Chair (2 Colors) for $89.99 (Reg. $149.99). Shipping is free on this item.



Features:

Computer and desk chair is a smart addition to any office space



Sleek brown Luxura faux leather upholstery



This chair provides lumbar support



Overall dimensions: 42.5 - 46.1"H x 27.5"W x 28.9"D



Fixed arms provide added comfort



Received 4.5+ stars out of over 1520 reviews