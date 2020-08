BJs is having this Abbyson Living Giorgio 3-Pc. Top Grain Leather Reclining Sofa Set for $1,499.99 (Reg. $2,999.99) with free shipping!



Features:

Top grain leather seating



Kiln dried hardwood frames



Premium steel reclining mechanism



High density foam seating



Corner blocked joinery



Includes sofa, loveseat, recliner