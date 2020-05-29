Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
BJs Wholesale Coupons »

3-Pc. Abbyson Living Kensington Reclining Set + F/S

$1099.99 $1999.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/31/20
BJs Wholesale Coupons See Deal
Cashback Available

About this Deal

BJ's is offering this 3-Pc. Abbyson Living Kensington Reclining Set for only $1,099.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • High density foam cushion
  • Kiln dried hardwood frame
  • Premium manual reclining mechanism
  • Foam-encased frame, corner braced & blocked for comfort & support

Related to this item:

home decor Free Shipping home furniture BJ's Living Room Furniture BJs Wholesale Club Reclining Sofa
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (1)

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
May 29, 2020
Back Again
Reply
Related Deals
Wayfair
Wayfair
Everyday Essentials Up to 20% Off
SALE
Costco
Costco
Elise 72" Ladder Bookcase
$169.99
Home Depot
Home Depot
Artistic Weavers Demeter Ivory 2 Ft. X 3 Ft. Indoor Area Rug
$12.00 $35.50
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Mkono Hanging Shelf Wall Wood Floating Storage Shelves Leather Strap Swing Organizer, Set of 2
$20.99
Walmart
Walmart
Flash Furniture Howard Mid-Back Office Chair
$81.68 $129.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
Disney's Critter Pillows By The Big One (4 Styles)
$13.59 $39.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Disney's Frozen 2 Comforter By Jumping Beans®, Twin
$20.39 $59.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Home Depot
Home Depot
Save 60%! Home Decorators Collection Carolo 32 In. W X 32 In. H Framed Wall Mirror in Grey Oak + Free Shipping!
71.6 179
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Houzz
Houzz
Up To 60% Off Home Renovation Event
SALE
Cashback Available
Home Depot
Home Depot
Save 30%! Home Decorators Collection 40 In. Lattice Fire Pit Table in Copper + Free Shipping!
629.3 899
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Until Gone
Until Gone
Rattan Loveseat & Glass Top Table Patio Set
$169.99 $393.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Mainstays Lift-Top Coffee Table (Ships Free)
$89.00 $160.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Home Depot
Home Depot
Furinno Jaya 47 In. Blackwood Particle Board TV Stand
$61.29
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Home Depot
Home Depot
US PRIDE FURNITURE Payne Convertible Blue Sofa Bed Sleeper-SB9054
$229.03
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Home Depot
Home Depot
Furinno Turn-N-Tube 78 In. Entertainment Center Fits
$68.58
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Home Depot
Home Depot
Manhattan Comfort City 72 In. Floating Entertainment Center Fits
$295.27
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Home Depot
Home Depot
Noble House Freemont Brown Leather Club Chair
$175.70
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Home Depot
Home Depot
Home Decorators Collection Canfield Evere Stone Accent Chair
$269.55
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
Austin Brown Power Theatre Recliner (Ships Free)
$399.00 $633.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Bed & Room Brisbane Full Landscape Wall Bed in Walnut + F/S
$1799.99 $2349.99
FREE SHIPPING
Until Gone
Until Gone
Folding Padded Moon Chair with Carry Bag
$74.99 $149.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎