BJ's is offering Abbyson Living Winston 3-Pc. Faux Leather Reclining Sofa Set on sale for $1299.99. Shipping is free.



Features:

Kiln dried hardwood frame

Leather gel fabric that offers a rich look and feel of high-end leather

Foam-encased frame, corner braced and blocked for comfort and support

High quality steel manual reclining mechanism

Nailhead trim

Brown

Includes three-piece reclining sofa set