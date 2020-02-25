Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Sams Club Coupons

Sams Club

Sofa, Loveseat & Chair Collection (2 Colors) + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$799.00 $1299.00
Jun 21, 2020
Expires : 07/15/20
19  Likes 1  Comments
15
See Deal
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎

About this Deal

Sam's Club is offering their Adaline Sofa, Loveseat & Chair Collection in 2 Colors for only $799.00 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Performance fabric protected by the shield of ATHENA
  • Removable seat and back cushions
  • Matching welt trim provides a tailored look
  • Covered in a jacquard chenille performance fabric
  • Sofa Dimensions: 73.50"L x 34"W x 28.50"H
  • Loveseat Dimensions: 61.75"L x 34"W x 28.50"H
  • Chair Dimensions: 37.50"L x 34"W x 28.50"H

🏷 Deal Tags

Living Room sofa Home Improvement chair furniture Sams Club Home Furniture loveseat
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Feb 25, 2020
Back again
Likes Reply
Sams Club See All arrow
Sams Club
Sams Club
Black Friday 2020 Ad Just Released!
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
Sams Club
Sams Club
Over $4,700 Holiday Instant Savings Book
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
Sams Club
Sams Club
Simple Mobile iPhone 8 Plus
$239.98 $389.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
10-Piece Viking Mixing, Prep & Serving Bowl Set
$24.98
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
Martha Stewart 3-Piece Baker Set (2 Colors)
$14.98 $19.98
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
24-Ct Kellogg's Pop-Tarts Sugar Cookie (In-Store)
$4.77
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
Viking 10-Piece Stainless Steel Bowl Set(2 Colors)
$24.98
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
50-Count Kids' Non-Medical Disposable Face Masks
$6.98 $11.98
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
Free $45 Off $45 Coupon w/ New Membership
Offer
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
Up to 25% Off Gift Cards At Sam's Club
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Sams Club
Sams Club
Over $4,700 Holiday Instant Savings Book
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Easyfashion Mid-Back Mesh Office Chair Ergonomic Computer Chair
$35.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Wayfair
Wayfair
Up to 60% Off Black Friday Sneak Preview
SALE
IKEA
IKEA
BISSA Shoe Cabinet w/ 3 Compartments
$39.99
Big Lots
Big Lots
Lane Home Solutions Recliners (Mult. Options)
$179.10 $299.99
Home Depot
Home Depot
Homecraft Furniture Lewis Dark Walnut Wood Sofa Table
$84.77 $122.38
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
SINOVO Mid Back Mesh Office Chair
$49.99 $99.99
FREE SHIPPING
Staples
Staples
Essentials Mesh Task Chair (3 Colors)
$69.99 $129.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
BJs Wholesale
BJs Wholesale
Cyber Week Deals (11/30) - (12/06)
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Staples
Staples
La-Z-Boy Arcadian Bonded Leather Executive Chair (2 Colors)
$159.99 $249.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Walmart
Walmart
Lifestyle Solutions Taryn Curved-Arm Sofa + Free Shipping
$259.13 $349.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Wayfair
Wayfair
Today Only! 59" Bjorn Rolled Arm Settee + Ships Free
$289.99 $1,299.9
FREE SHIPPING
Big Lots
Big Lots
Lane Home Solutions Hilltop Pebble Tan Sofa
$269.10 $399.99
Home Depot
Home Depot
Lifestyle Solutions Harvard 31.5 In. Brown Microfiber 4-Seater Tuxedo Sofa with Round Arms-CCHRFKS3M26BRRA
$194.05 $242.05
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Ktaxon Outdoor Black Rattan Pool Garden 4 Seater Sofa with Blue Cushions
$438.99 $834.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Ktaxon Outdoor Black Rattan Pool Garden 3 PCS Sofa with Blue Cushions
$302.99 $871.47
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Big Lots
Big Lots
Lane Home Solutions Maxwell Sofa
$299.99 $399.99
Amazon
Amazon
Jaxx 6 Foot Cocoon - Large Bean Bag Chair for Adults, Charcoal
$242.59
Home Depot
Home Depot
US Pride Furniture Payne Convertible Sofa Bed Sleeper
$183.22
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Safavieh Porcello Collection PRL6939D Modern Abstract Geometric Art Light Grey and Charcoal Area Rug (5' X 8')
$95.99
arrow
arrow