This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Price Drop! ASKHOLMEN Table + 2 Chairs
$45.49
$69.00
+ Varied Shipping
Expires: 07/05/20
About this Deal
|Price drop (was $48)! IKEA is offering this ASKHOLMEN Table + 2 Chairs for only $45.49 with varied shipping fees.
Details:
Related to this item:patio furniture Patio furniture Outdoor furniture table Ikea chairs Home Furniture
What's the matter?