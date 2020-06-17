Price drop (was $48)! IKEA is offering this ASKHOLMEN Table + 2 Chairs for only $45.49 with varied shipping fees.



Details:

Includes:

Table (length 24⅜", width 23⅝", height 28¾")

2 Chairs (width 14", depth 19", height 34")

Perfect for your balcony or other small spaces



Can be folded up and put away