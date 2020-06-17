Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Price Drop! ASKHOLMEN Table + 2 Chairs

$45.49 $69.00
+ Varied Shipping
Expires: 07/05/20
About this Deal

Price drop (was $48)! IKEA is offering this ASKHOLMEN Table + 2 Chairs for only $45.49 with varied shipping fees.

Details:
  • Includes:
    • Table (length 24⅜", width 23⅝", height 28¾")
    • 2 Chairs (width 14", depth 19", height 34")
  • Perfect for your balcony or other small spaces
  • Can be folded up and put away

Comments (1)

topherjay
topherjay (L4)
Jun 17, 2020
lower price
Reply
