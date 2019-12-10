This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Baskin Fabric Chair & Ottoman (3 Colors) + Ships Free
$279.99
$349.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/29/20
About this Deal
|Costco is offering this Baskin Fabric Chair & Ottoman (3 Colors) for only $279.99 with free shipping!
Features:
Related to this item:home decor Free Shipping Home Improvement furniture Costco Accent Chair Living Room Furniture Chairs & Recliners
What's the matter?