This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Bath and Body Works Coupons

Bath and Body Works

Bath & Body Works 3-Wick Candles
$19.6 ea $24.50ea
Jan 23, 2020
Expires : 01/27/20
7  Likes 3  Comments
14
See Deal

About this Deal

USE CODE: FRESHSTART

20% Off Any Purchase on January 20, 2020 at 6:00 AM ET to January 27, 2020 at 5:59 AM ET.
To redeem online, add merchandise to your shopping bag and enter promotion code during checkout. Offer cannot be combined with any other code-based offers. Sales tax, shipping & handling, gift cards, and previous purchases do not qualify toward offer. This offer is not redeemable for cash or gift cards, nor is it valid toward previous purchases. Offer subject to adjustment due to returns, cancellations and exchanges. Refer to the return policy for more information. No rain checks issued. Void if altered, copied, transferred, auctioned or sold. Other restrictions may apply. Offer subject to change without notice.

🏷 Deal Tags

home decor gifts Home Improvement Fragrance Candles 3-Wick Candles Bath & Body Works home scent
💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jan 16, 2020
Back again with $10 Off code
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jan 10, 2020
Why a thumbs down
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jan 16, 2020
Ba
Likes Reply
