Costco is offering this Bed & Room Porter Queen Portrait Wall Bed for only $1,699.99 with free shipping.



Details:

Accommodates most Queen size mattresses up to 12" thick



Ceiling height must be a minimum of 96" to install



Portrait position queen wall bed



Bed includes all panels, Euro slat frame, four hydraulic piston mechanism and steel "engine block"



Constructed of solid woods



Bed Dimensions (closed): 67.5"W x 88.5"H x 19.9375"D



Bed Dimensions (opened): 67.5"W x 88.5"H x 91.9375"D



Weight: 341 lbs



Bed, when opened, will require a clearance of 96" from the wall extending into the room



Received 4+ stars from over 70 reviews!