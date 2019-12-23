Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Costco Coupons

Costco

Bed & Room Porter Queen Portrait Wall Bed (Ships Free)
FREE SHIPPING
$1699.99 $2199.99
Dec 23, 2019
Expires : 12/31/19
About this Deal

Costco is offering this Bed & Room Porter Queen Portrait Wall Bed for only $1,699.99 with free shipping.

Details:
  • Accommodates most Queen size mattresses up to 12" thick
  • Ceiling height must be a minimum of 96" to install
  • Portrait position queen wall bed
  • Bed includes all panels, Euro slat frame, four hydraulic piston mechanism and steel "engine block"
  • Constructed of solid woods
  • Bed Dimensions (closed): 67.5"W x 88.5"H x 19.9375"D
  • Bed Dimensions (opened): 67.5"W x 88.5"H x 91.9375"D
  • Weight: 341 lbs
  • Bed, when opened, will require a clearance of 96" from the wall extending into the room
  • Received 4+ stars from over 70 reviews!

