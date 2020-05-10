Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Bed & Room Queen Portrait Wall Bed w/ Desk

$1899.99 $2499.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/28/20
About this Deal

Costco is offering this Bed & Room Queen Portrait Wall Bed w/ Desk for only $1,899.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • White lacquer finish
  • Brushed aluminum handles
  • Constructed of solid woods moldings and accents
  • Super comfortable Euro slat bed system
  • EZ install system
  • Bed Dimensions (closed): 67.75"W x 93.75"H x 33.5"D
  • Bed Dimensions (opened): 67.75"W x 93.75"H x 96.625"D
  • Received 4+ stars from over 380 reviews

Comments (1)

crazyou
crazyou (L4)
May 10, 2020
back again
