Costco Coupons

Costco

Queen Portrait Wall Bed w/ Desk + Free Shipping
FREE SHIPPING
$1899.99 $2499.99
Apr 14, 2020
Expires : 04/19/20
2  Comments
22
About this Deal

Back again! Costco is offering this Queen Portrait Wall Bed with Desk for only $1,899.99 with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • Bed includes all panels, Euro slat frame, four hydraulic piston mechanism and steel "engine block"
  • Clearance of 13.375" under the bed
  • Accommodates most Queen size mattresses up 12" thick
  • Ceiling height must be a minimum of 96" or 8' to install
  • Bed Dimensions (closed): 67.75"W x 93.75"H x 33.5"D
  • Bed Dimensions (opened): 67.75"W x 93.75"H x 96.625"D
  • Received 4+ stars from over 235 reviews

2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Aug 08, 2019
Back again!
Reply
jeezzoo
jeezzoo (L2)
May 15, 2019
It's a good way to have more space home
Reply
