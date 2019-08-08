Back again! Costco is offering this Queen Portrait Wall Bed with Desk for only $1,899.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Bed includes all panels, Euro slat frame, four hydraulic piston mechanism and steel "engine block"



Clearance of 13.375" under the bed



Accommodates most Queen size mattresses up 12" thick



Ceiling height must be a minimum of 96" or 8' to install



Bed Dimensions (closed): 67.75"W x 93.75"H x 33.5"D



Bed Dimensions (opened): 67.75"W x 93.75"H x 96.625"D



Received 4+ stars from over 235 reviews