Bed Bath and Beyond is offering this Hanging Patio Egg Chair in Oyster for $314.99 (Reg. $449.99) with free shipping!



Features:

Includes 2 cushions



Cushions attached for added comfort



Suitable for covered outdoor use only



Easy to assemble



Powder-coated steel frame with wicker wrapping



Olefin fabric cushions with foam filling



Supports up to 250 lb.



Measures 41.34" L x 41.34" W x 77.17" H



Weighs 65.56 lb.