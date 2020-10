Walmart is having Belham Living Jocelyn Bench on sale for $52.99. Shipping is free on this item.



Features:

Dimensions: 48W x 18D x 18H in.



Solid poplar, maple veneer, and engineered wood



White-painted base with walnut-finished top



Open lower storage shelf



Turned legs and decorative openwork apron



Coordinates with other Belham Living Jocelyn pieces