BJs WholeSale Club has this Berkley Jensen Pergola with Canopy for $229.98. Shipping is free on this order.



Product Features :

Use as a quiet reading area, shady oasis or social gathering space

Sturdy and durable

Easy and low maintenance

Blends well in any outdoor space

Sling fabric roof

Assembly required

Warranty: 2 years (frame), 1 year (sling fabric)

Includes frame parts, fabric sling, instruction manual