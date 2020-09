Walmart is having this Best Choice Products 53" Velvet Accent Ottoman Bench w/ 2 Bolster Pillows for $129.99 (Reg. $217.99) with free shipping!



Features:

Elegant velvet bench to add seating and upgrade home decor

Plush, soft cushioning and 2 comfortable bolster pillows

Fits beautifully in a bedroom, next to a sofa, or by a table as a charming accent piece

Sits atop sturdy wooden legs to conveniently provide extra seating

Includes: Bench, 2 Pillows

Overall dimensions: 53" L x 22" W x 22.5" H

Assembly required (with instructions)