Walmart is offering 4-Cube Organizer Storage Bench (3 Colors) for only $89.99, regularly $100.00. Shipping is fee on this order.



Product Details :

Comfortable seating for up to 3 adults and 300 pounds in total weight



Assembled Dimensions: 58.39" W x 17.99" D x 19.92" H



Shipping dimensions: 20.47" x 61.61" x 8.27"