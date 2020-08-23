Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Office Depot Office Max Coupons

Office Depot Office Max

Brenton Studio Mesh Chair (2 Colors)
FREE SHIPPING
$69.99 $119.99
20 days ago
Expires : 09/19/20
13  Likes 5  Comments
13
About this Deal

Office Depot is offering this Brenton Studio Jaxby Mesh Chair for only $69.99 with free shipping!

Black & Gray also available

Features:
  • Dimensions: 40-1/8" to 43-15/16"H x 24-13/16"W x 27-5/16"D
  • Weight capacity tested to support 275 lb
  • Fabric and mesh seating space helps keep you comfortable
  • Waterfall seat cushion slopes slightly downward to help reduce stress on your legs
  • One-touch height adjustment helps accommodate your size
  • Adjustable tilt can be locked in place
  • Fixed armrests to support your arms and shoulders
  • Rolling wheels allow smooth movement
  • Swivels to face in all directions
  • Received 4+ stars from over 110 reviews!

💬 5  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
20 days ago
Back Again, Valid Until 9/19
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Aug 23, 2020
Updated, now $69.99
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Apr 15, 2020
Now $64.99
Likes Reply
RanaMansoor
RanaMansoor (L1)
Mar 27, 2020
Now $59.99
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Mar 25, 2020
Updated
Likes Reply
