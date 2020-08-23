Office Depot is offering this Brenton Studio Jaxby Mesh Chair for only $69.99 with free shipping!



Black & Gray also available



Features:

Dimensions: 40-1/8" to 43-15/16"H x 24-13/16"W x 27-5/16"D



Weight capacity tested to support 275 lb



Fabric and mesh seating space helps keep you comfortable



Waterfall seat cushion slopes slightly downward to help reduce stress on your legs



One-touch height adjustment helps accommodate your size



Adjustable tilt can be locked in place



Fixed armrests to support your arms and shoulders



Rolling wheels allow smooth movement



Swivels to face in all directions



Received 4+ stars from over 110 reviews!