Office Depot Office Max

Office Depot Office Max

Brenton Studio Radley Mid-Back Task Chair + Ships Free
FREE SHIPPING
$79.99 $149.99
25 days ago
Expires : 09/26/20
5  Likes 6  Comments
About this Deal

Office Depot is offering Brenton Studio Radley Mid-Back Task Chair for only $79.99, regularly $149.99. Plus Get 10% Back in Rewards. Shipping is free on this order.

Product Details :
  • Lumbar support and waterfall seat cushion.
  • Made with soft fabric and breathable mesh.
  • Adjustable tilt tension and lock.
  • Radley task chair comes in black.

6  Comments

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
25 days ago
Price drop, Now $79.99
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
29 days ago
Updated, Now $84.99
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Sep 08, 2020
Price drop, Now $74.99 + 10% Back In Rewards, Was $79.99
dslight50
dslight50 (L1)
Aug 22, 2020
great
dslight50
dslight50 (L1)
Aug 22, 2020
great
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Aug 22, 2020
Now $69.99
