IKEA is offering BRIMNES Cabinet with Doors in 3 colors for only $79.00 with varied shipping fees.



Product Details :

Adjustable shelves, so you can customize your storage as needed.



2 adjustable shelves included.



Coordinates with other furniture in the BRIMNES series.



This furniture must be secured to the wall with the enclosed wall anchoring device.



Different wall materials require different types of fasteners



Received 4+ stars from over 130 reviews!