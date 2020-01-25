Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
IKEA BRIMNES TV Unit (3 Colors)

$95.00 $119.00
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 01/26/20
IKEA is offering this BRIMNES TV Unit (3 Colors) for only $95.00 to IKEA Family members [free to join] with free in-store pickup.

Details:
  • Large drawers for easy storage
  • Cable outlets make it easy to lead cables and cords
  • Dimensions: 70 7/8" W x 16 1/8" D x 20 7/8" H
  • Max. Load: 66lbs
  • Received 4+ stars from over 55 reviews

home decor Living Room Home Improvement furniture Ikea Home Furniture tv stand TV unit
