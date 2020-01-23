Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
IKEA Coupons »

IKEA BRIMNES Wardrobe w/ 3 Doors

$119.00 $149.00
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 01/26/20
IKEA Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

IKEA has this BRIMNES Wardrobe w/ 3 Doors for only $119.00 for IKEA Family Members [free to join]. Shipping fees start at $5, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.

Product Details:
  • Mirror door can be placed on the left side, right side or in the middle
  • Adjustable shelves and clothes rails
  • Adjustable hinges ensure that the doors hang straight
  • 1 clothes rail included
  • Three adjustable shelves and 1 fixed shelf included
  • Handles included

Related to this item:

home decor home furniture Ikea Storage & Organization bedroom furniture Home Furniture Wardrobe
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments

Related Deals
Costco
Annadale Fabric Sectional
Costco
$899.99
Home Depot
Progressive Furniture Trestlewood 4-Drawer Mesquite Pine Media Chest of Drawers-P611-46
Home Depot
$410.92 $457.93
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Brylane Home
Folding Moon Chair | Outdoor
Brylane Home
$69.97 $299.99
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Accent Table Clayton Rectangle Wood
Walmart
$42.00 Free Shipping
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Sams Club
OIF Big & Tall Mid-Back Swivel/Tilt Chair (Ships Free)
Sams Club
$149.98 $189.98 Free Shipping
Up to 6.0% Cashback
Best Choice Products
Coffee Table Furniture w/ Hidden Storage, Lift Tabletop, 2 Display Shelves (2 Colors)
Best Choice Products
$133.99+ $259.99
Macy's
Radley 86" Fabric Queen Sleeper Sofa Bed
Macy's
$1189.00 $1499.00
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Home Depot
MOLECULE Molecule 1 12in. Medium Memory Foam Tight Top Queen Mattress MOLQUVER1
Home Depot
$599.99 $899.00
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Home Depot
Walker Edison Furniture Company 48 In. Barnwood Open-Top Storage Bench with Shoe Shelf-HD48PCSBBW
Home Depot
$183.45 $229.31
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Walmart
Del Hutson Reclaimed Wood End Table (Ships Free)
Walmart
$59.68 $90.00 Free Shipping
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Home Depot
Progressive Furniture Diego 5-Drawer Cinnamon Pine Chest
Home Depot
$324.57
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Amazon
Ambimall Modern LED Floor Lamp (Ships Free)
Amazon
$29.99 $99.99 Free Shipping
Amazon
Coat Rack with Shelf (Choose Your Length) Towel Rack Entryway Organizer Wall Mounted Hooks
Amazon
$84.95
Office Depot Office Max
Up To 50% Off Summer Seating Sale + 5X Rewards
Office Depot Office Max
Sale
Up to 3.5% Cashback
Wayfair
Remillard 1 - Drawer Nightstand
Wayfair
$65.99 $69.99
Wayfair
Effie 1 Drawer Nightstand
Wayfair
$64.99 $83.99
Home Depot
Hampton Bay 1-Light Brushed Nickel Outdoor Cottage Wall Lantern Sconce BOA1691H-BN
Home Depot
$39.97
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Amazon
14% OFF | Peter's Goods 2-Tier Rustic Floating Wall Shelves for Bedroom, Kitchen, Living Room, Bathroom Decor & Storage
Amazon
$36.97 $43.00 Free Shipping
Costco
Mariel Dining Chair 2-pack
Costco
$189.99 $239.99 Free Shipping
Sams Club
Delta Children Windsor Table and Chairs, 3-Piece Set
Sams Club
$116.38 $134.84
Up to 6.0% Cashback
Costco
Thomasville Marketplace Luxury Shag Rugs (in 6 Colors)
Costco
$119.99 $149.99