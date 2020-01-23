IKEA has this BRIMNES Wardrobe w/ 3 Doors for only $119.00 for IKEA Family Members [free to join]. Shipping fees start at $5, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.



Product Details:

Mirror door can be placed on the left side, right side or in the middle



Adjustable shelves and clothes rails



Adjustable hinges ensure that the doors hang straight



1 clothes rail included



Three adjustable shelves and 1 fixed shelf included



Handles included