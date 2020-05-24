Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
BRUSALI High Cabinet w/ Doors

$79.00 $139.00
+ Varied Shipping
Expires: 07/05/20
IKEA is offering this BRUSALI High Cabinet w/ Doors for only $79.00 with varied shipping.

Details:
  • Adjustable shelves, so you can customize your storage as needed
  • This furniture must be secured to the wall with the enclosed wall anchoring device
  • Different wall materials require different types of fasteners
  • 3 adjustable shelves included
  • Received 4 stars from over 100 reviews!

