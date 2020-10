Big price drop (was $199)! IKEA is offering this BRYGGJA Storage Cabinet for only $99.50 for Family members [free to join] with in-store pickup, otherwise shipping fees vary.



Find your nearest IKEA here.



Details:

Smooth running drawers with pull-out stop



Perfect for clothes and shoes



Drawer holds about 10 pairs of folded pants



One shelf holds about 20 pairs of folded pants



Dimensions: 47 1/4" W x 16 7/8" D x 68 1/8" H



Received 4+ stars from over 20 reviews