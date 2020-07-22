Sam's Club is offering this Abbyson Living Reversible Sectional (2 Colors) for only $399.00 with free shipping.



Details:

Available in 3 Color Options: Charcoal Navy or Gray

Comfortable seating with stylish nailhead trim on armrests

Perfect for small-scale living, dorms or apartments

Reversible sectional allows for a left-facing or right-facing configuration



Component Country

Imported

Shipping Info



Standard - 2 to 6 business days