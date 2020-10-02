Celebrate Easter Watering Can Photo Clip

$2.09 $11.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 02/17/20
Kohl's Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Kohl's is offering this Celebrate Easter Watering Can Photo Clip for only $2.09 with free shipping when cardholders use code GIFT30 (extra 30% w/ card) and code FEBMVCFREE (free ship w/ card) at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code ROSES (extra 15% off) to drop the price down to $2.54 with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Details:
  • Watering can design
  • Holds on photo, note or card
  • For indoor use
  • Dimensions: 6"H x 4.5"W x 2.5"D

Other Notable Photo Clips w/ Code GIFT30:

Related to this item:

home decor gifts kohls Photos Picture Frame frames Easter photo clip
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments

Related Deals

Ibiza Microfiber 80.3" Flared Arm Sofa
Ibiza Microfiber 80.3" Flared Arm Sofa
$264.99 $299.99
Wayfair
10
Camron Side Chair
Camron Side Chair
$114.99 $189.99
Wayfair
00
Bjorn Chesterfield Settee + Ships Free
Bjorn Chesterfield Settee + Ships Free
$263.99 $1299.99
Wayfair
02
Signature Design By Ashley Blake Loveseat (2 Colors)
Signature Design By Ashley Blake Loveseat (2 Colors)
$349.00 $1100.00
JCPenney
Up to 3.00% Cashback
01
Costway 4-Tier Ladder Shelf Bookshelf Bookcase Storage Display Leaning Home Office Decor
Costway 4-Tier Ladder Shelf Bookshelf Bookcase Storage Display Leaning Home Office Decor
$65.99 $99.99
Walmart
Up to 2.50% Cashback
00
Signature Design By Ashley Blake Sofa (2 Colors)
Signature Design By Ashley Blake Sofa (2 Colors)
$349.00 $1200.00
JCPenney
Up to 3.00% Cashback
529
Novak Tufted Cocktail Ottoman
Novak Tufted Cocktail Ottoman
$297.99 $2192.50
Wayfair
01
Noyes 5 Piece Dining Set
Noyes 5 Piece Dining Set
$169.00 $279.95
Wayfair
00
Set Of 3 Arrow Wall Decor | Wall Decor | Marshalls
Set Of 3 Arrow Wall Decor | Wall Decor | Marshalls
$29.99 $39.00
Marshalls
50
Led Happy Easter Cut Out Lantern | Home Accents | Marshalls
Led Happy Easter Cut Out Lantern | Home Accents | Marshalls
$12.99 $18.00
Marshalls
50
Marble Top Table - Accent Furniture - T.J.Maxx
Marble Top Table - Accent Furniture - T.J.Maxx
$29.99 $43.00
TJX
50
Lifestyle Solutions Lorelei Sofa (2 Colors)
Lifestyle Solutions Lorelei Sofa (2 Colors)
$269.00+ $389.00
Walmart
Up to 2.50% Cashback
00
64% Off East Benton Brushed Nickel LED Bath Light
64% Off East Benton Brushed Nickel LED Bath Light
$68.90 $192.90
Home Depot
10
70% Off Dusk to Dawn Black Outdoor Wall Lantern
70% Off Dusk to Dawn Black Outdoor Wall Lantern
$32.94 $109.80
Home Depot
00
Deco 79 Benzara Old Look Bar Chair with Adjustable Seat, Baby Blue
Deco 79 Benzara Old Look Bar Chair with Adjustable Seat, Baby Blue
$41.07 $158.26
Amazon
30
RoomMates Distressed Barn Wood Plank Peel And Stick Giant Wall Decals
RoomMates Distressed Barn Wood Plank Peel And Stick Giant Wall Decals
$11.00 $19.99
Walmart
Up to 2.50% Cashback
30
Bar Carts and Butler Trays | World Market
Bar Carts and Butler Trays | World Market
30% Off
World Market
20
Sun Zero Lazlo Room Darkening Grommet Curtain Panel - Gray, 40"×95"
Sun Zero Lazlo Room Darkening Grommet Curtain Panel - Gray, 40"×95"
$5.99 $14.89
Target
Up to 1.00% Cashback
70
38% Off Sea Gull Lighting Nadia 26 In. 5-Light Distressed White Wood and Weathered Iron Candle Chandelier
38% Off Sea Gull Lighting Nadia 26 In. 5-Light Distressed White Wood and Weathered Iron Candle Chandelier
$139 $224.07
Home Depot
10
2 Pack 10W Outdoor Wall Lighting, LED Wall Sconce Lighting
2 Pack 10W Outdoor Wall Lighting, LED Wall Sconce Lighting
$79.32 $93.17
Walmart
Up to 2.50% Cashback
00
Papasan Chair Frame w/ Cushion
Papasan Chair Frame w/ Cushion
$99.00 $179.95
Pier 1
Up to 1.00% Cashback
51
Up To 60% Off W/Extra 25% Off Kirklands Presidents Day Sale
Up To 60% Off W/Extra 25% Off Kirklands Presidents Day Sale
Sale
Kirklands
50
Ferron 60 Inch Ceiling Fan By Kichler At Lumens.com
Ferron 60 Inch Ceiling Fan By Kichler At Lumens.com
$359.20 $449.00
Lumens
20
The Barclay Dining Chair Set of 2 Is Available with The Following:
The Barclay Dining Chair Set of 2 Is Available with The Following:
$253.30 $298.00
Lumens
20
10W LED Wall Fixtures, Outdoor Wall Lights
10W LED Wall Fixtures, Outdoor Wall Lights
$39.59
Walmart
Up to 2.50% Cashback
10
Papasan Collection Chair Frame with Cushion
Papasan Collection Chair Frame with Cushion
$99.00
Pier 1
Up to 1.00% Cashback
50