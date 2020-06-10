Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Chesterfield Style Sofa (3 Colors) + Ships Free

$599.00 $999.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/28/20
About this Deal

Sam's Club is offering this Chesterfield Style Sofa (3 Colors) for only $599.00 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Traditional, Chesterfield styling
  • Elegant button tufting
  • Stylish panel rolled arms
  • Solid wood bun feet
  • Weight: 219.74 lbs.
  • Dimensions: 59.17" L x 33.27" W x 29.92" H

Comments (1)

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 10, 2020
Price drop, now $599
Reply
