ClosetMaid 9-Cube Organizer

$29.88 $53.98
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 02/04/20
About this Deal

Walmart is offering this ClosetMaid 9-Cube Organizer for only $29.88 with free shipping!

Details:
  • ClosetMaid Cubeicals is ideal for any room in the house
  • Frame allows you to stack up to two units
  • Easy to assemble with all hardware included
  • Dimensions: 11.75"L x 11.25"W x 11.25"H

Compare to this similar organizer for $54.65 at Houzz.

Comments (3)

prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Feb 05, 2020
Price update now $57.39
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jan 31, 2020
Price drop
Reply
pnslakshmi_12
pnslakshmi_12 (L3)
Apr 13, 2018
Price drop!
Reply
