Walmart is offering this ClosetMaid 9-Cube Organizer for only $29.88 with free shipping!



Details:

ClosetMaid Cubeicals is ideal for any room in the house



Frame allows you to stack up to two units



Easy to assemble with all hardware included



Dimensions: 11.75"L x 11.25"W x 11.25"H

Compare to this similar organizer for $54.65 at Houzz.